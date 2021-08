San Antonio’s revered mini-chain Taquería Datapoint to open Northside location next week

click image Instagram / macmccanntx

Taquería Datapoint will open new Northside location next week.

SA’s beloved Taquería Datapoint will open a location on the city’s North side next week, bringing tacos San Antonians swear by to 4503 De Zavala Road, MySA reports Luz Elena, sister of the taquería's owners, told the news site that the new location is scheduled to open next Monday, August 16."We are very happy and we are waiting for you to enjoy our delicious food," Elena told MySA.Taquería Datapoint currently has one other operating location, at 1702 W. Gramercy St. near Woodlawn Lake.In March of last year, the most popular shop of the locally owned mini-chain was shut down due to a fire in the 4063 Medical Drive strip mall where it is located. The business told MySA that there are still plans to reopen that space, but it will take more time.