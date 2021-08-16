TABC threatens to pull licenses from Texas eateries requiring proof of vaccination for entry

click image
-
Facebook / Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission
-
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will pull licenses from Texas eateries requiring proof of vaccination for entry.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now warning restaurant operators that Senate Bill 968
, passed during the last regular legislative session, bars them from making customers show proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The TABC has already asked six Texas businesses to stop requiring proof of vaccination or risk having their alcohol permits revoked, the Texas Restaurant Association industry reported in a recent email. The message didn't include the names of the establishments.
Reports surfaced
last week that Austin eateries Laundrette and Fresas, owned by San Antonio native Rene Ortiz, would require proof of vaccination from customers. TABC shut that down, citing Section 14 of Senate Bill 968, which states that businesses that don't comply with the new act could lose licenses and access to state funding.
Both restaurants confirmed via Instagram that they're no longer asking diners to show proof they've been vaccinated. However, the establishments said they still require masks for indoor dining when customers aren't seated.
On Thursday, TABC made a post on its website further clarifying
the state rules.
"While the agency has not taken formal action against any businesses to date, TABC has requested to meet with representatives of businesses where potential noncompliance could be taking place,” according to the statement. "Our goal is going to be to educate and inform business owners across the state to make sure they're aware of what is required.”
The Texas Restaurant Association confirmed that the TABC is now working with it to share information on the new policy with business owners.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.