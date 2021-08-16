Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 16, 2021

These San Antonio bars are serving Yuengling as the cult beer makes its Texas debut on Monday

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge Yuengling's lager is now available on draft at a number of San Antonio drinkeries. - PHOTO COURTESY GLAZER'S BEER AND BEVERAGE OF TEXAS
  • Photo Courtesy Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas
  • Yuengling's lager is now available on draft at a number of San Antonio drinkeries.
Pennsylvania’s D.G. Yuengling & Son — the oldest operating U.S. brewery — began brewing its famous suds in Texas back in May, and as of Monday, two of those brews will start flowing freely in the Alamo City.

Since Yuengling's distribution previously reached only as far west as Louisiana, a Texas source for its easy-drinking brews is big news for lovers of the cult classic. Fans were even known to bring it across state lines to have a stock at home.



As of noonish Monday, reps were outfitting local draft rails with Yuengling's iconic, golden eagle-topped tap handle, according to Glazer's, the beer's SA-area distributor. The following is starter list of establishments that will be serving the East Coast brewer's suds this afternoon:
  • Francis Bogside, 803 S St. Mary's St.
  • The Point Park, 24188 Boerne Stage Road
  • Dog & Pony, 1481 S. Main St. in Boerne
  • Moe’s Tx Tavern, 12536 Nacogdoches Road
  • Club Sirius, 228 Losoya St.
  • Claude Hoppers, 19178 Blanco Road
  • Torchy’s Tacos, all locations
  • Happy Place Bar, 4722 Rittiman Road
  • True Texas BBQ, all locations
  • Dog Haus Biergarten, 20907 Stone Oak Parkway
  • Fish City Grill, 7010 W. Loop 1604 North
  • The Winchester, 5148 Broadway
  • Alibis Sports and Spirits, 1141 E Commerce St.
  • Evil Olive, 2950 Thousand Oaks Dr.
  • The Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St.
  • Main Street Bar, 13477 Wetmore Road
  • Boozehounds, 8531 Perrin Beitel Road
  • Martini Ranch, 4904 West Ave.
  • Tandem San Antonio, 310 Riverside Dr.
  • The Watering Hole, 9809 Fredericksburg Road
While Yuengling is expected to be available in Texas bars Monday, it won't hit retail shelves in the state until a week later.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Highly anticipated San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day to hold sneak peek pop-up this weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Whataburger the latest food chain to get in on the branded apparel trend Read More

  3. TABC threatens to pull licenses from Texas eateries requiring proof of vaccination for entry Read More

  4. Owner of San Antonio's El Remedio food trucks plans Mexican sushi concept Read More

  5. Olla Express Café the sole San Antonio business to contend for H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best prize Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation