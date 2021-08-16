These San Antonio bars are serving Yuengling as the cult beer makes its Texas debut on Monday

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas

Yuengling's lager is now available on draft at a number of San Antonio drinkeries.

Francis Bogside, 803 S St. Mary's St.



The Point Park, 24188 Boerne Stage Road



Dog & Pony, 1481 S. Main St. in Boerne



Moe’s Tx Tavern, 12536 Nacogdoches Road



Club Sirius, 228 Losoya St.



Claude Hoppers, 19178 Blanco Road



Torchy’s Tacos, all locations



Happy Place Bar, 4722 Rittiman Road



True Texas BBQ, all locations



Dog Haus Biergarten, 20907 Stone Oak Parkway



Fish City Grill, 7010 W. Loop 1604 North



The Winchester, 5148 Broadway



Alibis Sports and Spirits, 1141 E Commerce St.



Evil Olive, 2950 Thousand Oaks Dr.



The Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St.



Main Street Bar, 13477 Wetmore Road



Boozehounds, 8531 Perrin Beitel Road



Martini Ranch, 4904 West Ave.



Tandem San Antonio, 310 Riverside Dr.



The Watering Hole, 9809 Fredericksburg Road

Pennsylvania’s D.G. Yuengling & Son — the oldest operating U.S. brewery — began brewing its famous suds in Texas back in May, and as of Monday, two of those brews will start flowing freely in the Alamo City.Since Yuengling's distribution previously reached only as far west as Louisiana, a Texas source for its easy-drinking brews is big news for lovers of the cult classic. Fans were even known to bring it across state lines to have a stock at home.As of noonish Monday, reps were outfitting local draft rails with Yuengling's iconic, golden eagle-topped tap handle, according to Glazer's, the beer's SA-area distributor. The following is starter list of establishments that will be serving the East Coast brewer's suds this afternoon:While Yuengling is expected to be available in Texas bars Monday, it won't hit retail shelves in the state until a week later.