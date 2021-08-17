Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Olla Express Café the sole San Antonio business to contend for H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best prize

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Olla Express Café is the sole Alamo City contender for the H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best grand prize of $25,000. - INSTAGRAM / SACURRENT
  • Instagram / sacurrent
  • Olla Express Café is the sole Alamo City contender for the H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best grand prize of $25,000.
Coffee vendor Olla Express Café is the sole San Antonio-based contender in H-E-B's eighth annual Quest for Texas Best contest, in which small food businesses compete for cash and space on the grocer's shelves.

Alamo City-based H-E-B's contest pits 20 businesses against each other in a battle of budding entrepreneurship. A panel of H-E-B-selected judges samples the goods and awards prize money along with marketing assistance, supplemental support and mentoring.



Olla Express is competing to have its bottled raw piloncillo syrup on store shelves across Texas. And, yeah, that $25,000 cash grand prize would be nice, too.

Olla Express Café owner Andrea Ley is credited with introducing café de olla, a Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot, to San Antonio in 2017. Her mobile coffee spot uses the piloncillo syrup, a Mexican ingredient devoid of refined sugars and artificial flavors, as a sweetener in its many caffeinated concoctions.

Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B awarded nearly $1 million in prize money to Quest for Texas Best winners. Previous SA-based winners include Grain4Grain and its Low-Carb Flour and Mix, Mi Tierra’s Salsa Verde and Humble House Foods’ Ancho & Morita-Smokey Tamarind Sauce.

This year's contestants will present their products for judging on August 25 and 26 at the San Antonio Food Bank.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio bars are serving Yuengling as the cult beer makes its Texas debut on Monday Read More

  2. Highly anticipated San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day to hold sneak peek pop-up this weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio-based Whataburger the latest food chain to get in on the branded apparel trend Read More

  4. TABC threatens to pull licenses from Texas eateries requiring proof of vaccination for entry Read More

  5. Owner of San Antonio's El Remedio food trucks plans Mexican sushi concept Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation