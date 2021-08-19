Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Team behind Angry Elephant bar to open new, upscale spot on San Antonio’s North Side

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 9:15 AM

click image The team behind North SA’s politically-themed drinkery The Angry Elephant will soon introduce a more upscale space called Shin-Dig. - FACEBOOK / THE ANGRY ELEPHANT
  • Facebook / The Angry Elephant
  • The team behind North SA’s politically-themed drinkery The Angry Elephant will soon introduce a more upscale space called Shin-Dig.
The team behind San Antonio's politically themed drinkery The Angry Elephant will soon introduce a more upscale North Side space called Shin-Dig, MySA reports.

The brainchild of Chip Ingram and the Angry Elephant team, Shin-Dig will feature an inviting, upscale feel with booths for private parties and a bar with granite countertops, according to the story.



Angry Elephant Director of Operations Rey Gonzalez told the news site that the new concept will embody more of a high-end hangout vibe, offering classic and experimental cocktails as well as a large wine selection.

The new bar will be situated in the Shops at Fossil Creek at 22250 Bulverde Road, about 10 minutes north of Angry Elephant. Gonzalez told MySA that the group has already signed a lease, and if all goes according to plan, the spot will open by September.

Angry Elephant first opened in San Antonio in 2012. Locations in Bryan and College Station followed.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Developer behind never-opened Toby Keith bar in San Antonio pleads guilty to federal charges Read More

  2. San Antonio’s far North Side to gain Texas comfort food staple Kerbey Lane Cafe Read More

  3. USA Today names San Antonio's Cottonwood Wine Tours one of nation's 10 best wine tours Read More

  4. Highly anticipated San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day to hold sneak peek pop-up this weekend Read More

  5. These San Antonio bars are serving Yuengling as the cult beer makes its Texas debut on Monday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation