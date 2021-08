Team behind Angry Elephant bar to open new, upscale spot on San Antonio’s North Side

click image Facebook / The Angry Elephant

The team behind North SA’s politically-themed drinkery The Angry Elephant will soon introduce a more upscale space called Shin-Dig.

The team behind San Antonio's politically themed drinkery The Angry Elephant will soon introduce a more upscale North Side space called Shin-Dig, MySA reports The brainchild of Chip Ingram and the Angry Elephant team, Shin-Dig will feature an inviting, upscale feel with booths for private parties and a bar with granite countertops, according to the story.Angry Elephant Director of Operations Rey Gonzalez told the news site that the new concept will embody more of a high-end hangout vibe, offering classic and experimental cocktails as well as a large wine selection.The new bar will be situated in the Shops at Fossil Creek at 22250 Bulverde Road, about 10 minutes north of Angry Elephant. Gonzalez told MySA that the group has already signed a lease, and if all goes according to plan, the spot will open by September.Angry Elephant first opened in San Antonio in 2012. Locations in Bryan and College Station followed.