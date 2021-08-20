Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 20, 2021

Proposed Department of Labor tip rules likely to be a pain in the ass for restaurant owners

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM

click image The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed changes to the current FLSA tip credit rules. - PEXELS / ANDREA PIACQUADIO
  • Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio
  • The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed changes to the current FLSA tip credit rules.
Bar and restaurant owners, take note: things might get more complicated for your managers thanks to proposed changes to federal tip credit rules.

The U.S. Department of Labor in June proposed changes that would require employers to closely monitor tipped employees’ work and sort it into three categories: “time spent on tasks that produce tips, time spent on tasks directly supporting tip-producing work and time spent on tasks that are not part of the tipped occupation.”



Sounds like a pain in the ass.

For those unfamiliar, current Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) rules state that tipped employees can be paid as little as $2.13 an hour while the employer claims a credit against the tips earned by the employee. The claimed credit goes toward meeting the employer’s obligation to pay the minimum wage.

Under the proposed changes, restaurants could only take advantage of the tip credit when workers do tasks that are part of their tipped occupation. So far, it appears the only way for the DOL to gather that information would be for a management-level employee to record and submit it.

Labor advocates have argued for the dismissal of the tip credit, as it's an antiquated practice, dating back to the 19th Century when it was created to make jobs for Civil War soldiers and former slaves.

Further, the proposed changes would also limit when employers can take the tip credit if employees spend too much time on work that the DOL considers not part of their tipped occupation.

For example, work that directly supports the job of a restaurant server would include folding napkins, preparing silverware and garnishing plates. Sweeping under tables, however, would only support tipped work if it's done in the dining room.

Stands to reason, such detailed tracking requirements will be burdensome to an already understaffed industry.

The Department of Labor has created a form for members of the public to comment on the proposed rule change. The agency will continue to accept comments through August 23.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Get Yuengling, Box Street All Day: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Ida Claire to host six-course pairing dinner featuring Balcones Distillery spirits Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Cereal Killer Sweets launches walk-up sweet shop called C.K.S. Pastry House Read More

  4. Team behind Angry Elephant bar to open new, upscale spot on San Antonio’s North Side Read More

  5. The pandemic has forced women in the restaurant industry to reevaluate how it values their work Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation