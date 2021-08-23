Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 23, 2021

San Antonio’s first Mochinut now open, serving up trendy Korean doughnuts

Posted By on Mon, Aug 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM

L.A.-based chain Mochinut opened its first San Antonio location over the weekend, offering fluffy, Korean-style doughnuts near Clark High School.

The snack shop, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, held a soft opening on Friday, August 20, serving up raspberry, coffee, guava, matcha, banana and ube — or mashed purple yam — versions of its Instagram-worthy doughnuts.



Made with glutinous rice flour, the fried treats feature a unique bubbly shape along with a light, crisp exterior and a soft, chewy interior.

Though the 20-store chain is best known for sweet pastries, it also offers Korean rice flour-coated hot dogs. The San Antonio shop doesn't yet offer savory snacks, but according an Instagram post, the hot dogs will make an appearance in the future.

San Antonio's Mochinut is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., according to Google.

