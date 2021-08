Cured chef Steve McHugh to head inaugural San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance fundraising dinner

click to enlarge Josh Huskin

Steve McHugh will host guest Chef Todd Pulsinelli for San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance benefit dinner.

The San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance will hold its first Wine & Dine dinner September 19, featuring the culinary prowess of Steve McHugh of the Pearl's Cured and special guest chef Todd Pulsinelli.The event — an Oktoberfest feast — will pay homage to the Alamo City’s German heritage.Five-time James Beard Award-nominated McHugh will collaborate with New Orleans-based Pulsinelli on a five-course meal paired with wines and spirits to benefit the Alliance, supports the South Texas food and beverage community via culinary grant programs and educational programming.The Sunday, September 19 event is the first in a series of chef-driven fundraisers, and it will take place at McHugh’s Cured. The experience will kick off with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by the coursed dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $225 and include wine and beer pairings by Austin-based sommelier and Texas Food & Wine Alliance board member Paula Rester-Salinas.