Pair of San Antonio chefs to open new restaurant, Gunslingers, at Los Patios September 1

click to enlarge Fernando Ortega for Gunslingers

Chefs Paprocki (L) and Cruz will open Gunslingers next week.

click image Instagram / ghostkitchenssa

Ghost Kitchens SA's Concha Burger.

Chef Stephen Paprocki of Texas Black Gold Garlic and James Beard award-winning chef Adrian Cruz of Ghost Kitchens SA will open a new eatery, Gunslingers, next week.The new spot will feature elevated fast casual favorites, including burnt ends brisket mac and cheese, sticky Thai coconut wings and a citrus-honey Nashville hot chicken sandwich. The menu will also offer some of the chef’s more popular items from menus of other concepts, such as Ghost Kitchens SA's Instagram-worthy Concha Burger."San Antonio's got a Maverick, a Bandit and now we're the two Gunslingers," Paprocki said in a release. “We want to make the best of everything we do… The food's legit!”Gunslingers joins pay-what-you-can eatery Comfort Café on the Los Patio grounds, near Tobin Park Trailhead and MacArthur Park. To accommodate joggers and bikers, Gunslingers will offer a QR code-based ordering system so active folks can easily stop and order some fuel.The eatery, located at 2015 NE Loop 410, will offer dine-in, to-go and delivery service via Doordash and Uber Eats. The grand opening will take place September 1, and the restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.