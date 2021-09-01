Texas country music artist Randy Rogers launches new booze brand with Hefeweizen-style whiskey

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Bahnbrëcker

Texas country music singer Randy Rogers is getting into the booze biz.The New Braunfels-based troubadour is celebrating his hometown's German heritage with a new liquor brand called Bahnbrëcker, and its first release, Slow River Blend — a Hefeweizen-style whiskey — clearly sticks with the theme.What exactly is a Hefeweizen-style whiskey, you ask? We did, too.The blend marries Texas and Midwestern straight wheat whiskeys macerated with lemon peel and clove, according to tasting notes. The end product features notes of both flavor additions, along with caramel and vanilla, making it reminiscent of a Hefeweizen-style beer.“We wanted to create something that the people who came before us in this great community of New Braunfels would be proud of,” Rogers said in a release. “Slow River Blend … gives you this flavor of the lemon and the clove blended with your whiskey that creates this Hefeweizen taste, this Hefeweizen spirit that is the spirit of New Braunfels.”For those who wondered, the brand's Bahnbrëcker name is derived from the German word for "trailblazer."Bahnbrëcker Slow River Blend will be available in 750-ml bottles at all Texas Total Wine & Spirits starting September 15.