Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Texas-made sauce will appear on 'Hot Ones,' a popular YouTube series where celebs eat fiery wings

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

click to enlarge Austin-based Yellowbird Foods Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce will appear on YouTube interview series "Hot Ones.” - PHOTO COURTESY YELLOWBIRD FOODS
  • Photo Courtesy Yellowbird Foods
  • Austin-based Yellowbird Foods Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce will appear on YouTube interview series "Hot Ones.”
Texas's Yellowbird Foods Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce will have a chance to shine on the 16th season of YouTube interview series "Hot Ones.”

Bliss & Vinegar is made with red serrano peppers, tart strawberries and creamy coconut blended into a mellow burn, according to the sauce's Austin-based maker. The limited edition condiment marks the first collaboration between Yellowbird and "Hot Ones."



The series — which involves celebrities being interviewed over a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings — launched in 2015, and has tested the spice-suffering chops of stars such as Steve-O, Anthony Mackie and Matthew McConaughey.

In each episode, host Sean Evans and his guests eat ten chicken wings, each prepared with a progressively hotter hot sauce. The first sauce presented is relatively mild, boasting a rating of around 2,200 Scoville units. Scoville units measure the pungency or "heat" of chili peppers.

Yellowbird’s Bliss & Vinegar will be the second sauce encountered during the show's entire 16th season. Each of the show's seasons runs around a dozen episodes.

Spice connoisseurs can find six-ounce bottles of Bliss & Vinegar exclusively on hot sauce e-commerce site Heatonist for $12.00.  

