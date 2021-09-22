Texas-made sauce will appear on 'Hot Ones,' a popular YouTube series where celebs eat fiery wings

click to enlarge
Austin-based Yellowbird Foods Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce will appear on YouTube interview series "Hot Ones.”
Texas's Yellowbird Foods Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce will have a chance to shine on the 16th season of YouTube interview series "Hot Ones
.”
Bliss & Vinegar is made with red serrano peppers, tart strawberries and creamy coconut blended into a mellow burn, according to the sauce's Austin-based maker. The limited edition condiment marks the first collaboration between Yellowbird and "Hot Ones."
The series — which involves celebrities being interviewed over a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings — launched in 2015, and has tested the spice-suffering chops of stars such as Steve-O, Anthony Mackie and Matthew McConaughey.
In each episode, host Sean Evans and his guests eat ten chicken wings, each prepared with a progressively hotter hot sauce. The first sauce presented is relatively mild, boasting a rating of around 2,200 Scoville units. Scoville units measure the pungency or "heat" of chili peppers.
Yellowbird’s Bliss & Vinegar will be the second sauce encountered during the show's entire 16th season. Each of the show's seasons runs around a dozen episodes.
Spice connoisseurs can find six-ounce bottles of Bliss & Vinegar exclusively on hot sauce e-commerce site Heatonist for $12.00.
