Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee poised to open first of three stores planned for San Antonio

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Dutch Bros. Coffee

Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee will open its first San Antonio location next month.

Oregon-based java chain Dutch Bros. Coffee will open its first San Antonio location next month, serving up its namesake caffeinated beverage along with lemonades, smoothies and flavor-infused sodas.The new shop is located at 8614 Potranco Road on the far West Side. A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, September 29 with staff unlocking the doors bright and early at 5 a.m.Dutch Bros. stores are also in the works in Castle Hills and Universal City, according to company officials. However, they didn't reveal a timetable for those locations.So, how does the chain differ from the myriad other coffee shops operating in SA? Caffeine fiends can expect “cheerful music, energetic broista (Dutch version of barista), outstanding speed, quality and service,” according to a release shared by the company. Now you know.Dutch Bros. operates some 450 stores in 11 U.S. states.