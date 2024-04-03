Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' will be in Central Texas for April 8's total solar eclipse

Instagram / planetarysociety
Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' will be in Central Texas for the total solar eclipse April 8.
Those of us raised in the '90s may want to pencil in Fredericksburg's Eclipse-O-Rama event next week — because Bill Nye "the Science Guy" is headed to Central Texas.
The Planetary Society — the company helmed by the 68-year-old TV personality and science educator — will host the two-day Texas Hill Country camping experience April 7-8. The fest will feature a variety of speakers, activities and food, as well as the chance to join Nye himself to watch the eclipse.
Ticketholders can expect to see a lineup of science-enthused speakers, including YouTuber Mark Rober, science educator Science Bob and Planetary Society radio host Sarah Al-Ahmed, to name a few.
Eclipse-O-Rama festival tickets run $325 per person. Each ticket covers daytime programming from Sunday through Monday night. Kids 5 and younger are free.
As with many other larger-scale events, there's some fine print: this two-day spacey soiree is only open to Planetary Society members. Not a member? You can shell out a one-time annual fee of $50 as part of your Eclipse-O-Rama registration process.
$325, April 7-8, 3319 Lower Crabapple Road, eventscloud.com.
