Contemporary at Blue Star hosts dog walk with exhibiting artist Hiromi Stringer

The dog walk on Thursday ties in with Stringer's exhibition 'The Dog Show: Time Traveler Umeyama’s Drawings from the 21st Century.'

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 1:12 pm

click to enlarge Hiromi Stringer's exhibit at the Contemporary explores the observation of dogs in today's world. - Hiromi Stringer, courtesy of The Contemporary
Hiromi Stringer, courtesy of The Contemporary
Hiromi Stringer's exhibit at the Contemporary explores the observation of dogs in today's world.
The Contemporary at Blue Star will host a social dog walk with exhibiting artist Hiromi Stringer on Thursday, April 20.

During the event, which starts at 5 p.m., participants can socialize with fellow dog owners and enjoy visiting vendor tables. Dogs and owners can get matching screenprinted bandanas, and the Contemporary's exhibitions will also be available for viewing with free admission. At 6 p.m., Stringer will lead the dog walk throughout the neighborhood, concluding back at the Contemporary at 7 p.m.

San Antonio-based Hiromi Stringer is an award-winning artist originally from Kyoto, Japan, currently working as a drawing lecturer at UTSA. Her work is included in collections in both Japan and the U.S., and has been exhibited in various SA galleries including Artpace, the Contemporary at Blue Star, the McNay Art Museum and the University of Texas at San Antonio Art Gallery.

Stringer's exhibition, "The Dog Show: Time Traveler Umeyama’s Drawings from the 21st Century," debuted at the Contemporary during Contemporary Art Month, and will remain on view until Sunday, June 4.  The pieces in the exhibit are part of Stringer's ongoing project Umeyama Reports, which tell the story of Shoei Umeyama, a Japanese time traveler from the mid-1800s visiting today's world, with his findings being shown through the Umeyama Time Teleportation Museum. In "The Dog Show," Umeyama reports on his insights regarding dogs, including the breeds, how they are treated by their owners, and the objects associated with them. His findings take the form of artifacts, drawings and observations written in Japanese, which visitors can translate using Google Translate or other apps. The art is an exploration of curiosity and alternate perspectives.

Registration for the dog walk is available online.

Free, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Contemporary at Blue Star, 116 Blue Star, contemporarysa.org.

