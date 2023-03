Contemporary Art Month returns with exhibitions and events held across San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Contemporary at Blue Star The Contemporary at Blue Star is debuting three new exhibitions as well as hosting the CAM Kick-off on First Friday.

San Antonio will once again celebrate its vibrant contemporary art scene all through March with Contemporary Art Month (CAM).Festivities will officially begin with the CAM Kick-off celebration at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday. This event will feature a CAM pop-up store and a screening of the CAM High School Student Film Festival ().Multiple exhibitions will also debut during First Friday. The Contemporary will feature Hiromi Stringer's "The Dog Show: Time Traveler Umeyama’s Drawings from the 21st Century," Juan de Dios Mora's and Zeke Peña's "In Passing: Fronteño Epics Across Time," and Emily Fitzgerald's and Molly Sherman's "People’s Homes" (). Also at the Blue Star Complex will be Chris Sauter's exhibition of new works "The Biology of Misbelief" () and Nicole Poole's "Good Neighbor" (). Courtney Wynn Sheet's “Altered/States” will open at MBS Gallery ().This year's CAM perennial exhibition, "Picking at Scabs," will be shown at the the Michael and Noémi Neidorff Art Gallery at Trinity University. Curated by Gil Rocha, the the exhibition features works by artists Juan Carlos Escobedo, Anthony Francis, Melissa Gamez-Herrera, Violeta Garza, Pedro Morales, Theresa Newsome, Erika Ordoñez, Anthony Rundblade, Alán Serna and Gary Sweeney. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, Mar. 8, with a reception held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.On Second Saturday, Mar. 11, additional shows making their debut include Douglas Galloway's "Carlos" () and an exhibition featuring the works of painter Kyle Ma ().The month will end with a closing celebration at Space C7, featuring music by DJ Novasoul. The closing ceremonies will include the announcement of the winners of this year's CAMMIE awards and CAMGrants ().A full calendar of exhibitions and other Contemporary Art Month events is available on CAM's website