Contemporary Art Month returns with exhibitions and events held across San Antonio

The annual event celebrates the Alamo City's vibrant art scene throughout March.

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 2:46 pm

click to enlarge The Contemporary at Blue Star is debuting three new exhibitions as well as hosting the CAM Kick-off on First Friday. - Courtesy Photo / Contemporary at Blue Star
Courtesy Photo / Contemporary at Blue Star
The Contemporary at Blue Star is debuting three new exhibitions as well as hosting the CAM Kick-off on First Friday.
San Antonio will once again celebrate its vibrant contemporary art scene all through March with Contemporary Art Month (CAM).

Festivities will officially begin with the CAM Kick-off celebration at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday. This event will feature a CAM pop-up store and a screening of the CAM High School Student Film Festival (Free, 6-9  p.m. Friday, Mar. 3,  116 Blue Star).

Multiple exhibitions will also debut during First Friday. The Contemporary will feature Hiromi Stringer's "The Dog Show: Time Traveler Umeyama’s Drawings from the 21st Century," Juan de Dios Mora's and Zeke Peña's "In Passing: Fronteño Epics Across Time," and Emily Fitzgerald's and Molly Sherman's "People’s Homes" (Free, 6-9 p.m., 116 Blue Star). Also at the Blue Star Complex will be Chris Sauter's exhibition of new works "The Biology of Misbelief" (Free, 6-9 p.m., 1414 S. Alamo St.) and Nicole Poole's "Good Neighbor" (Free, 7-11 p.m., Un Grito Gallery, 1420 S. Alamo St.). Courtney Wynn Sheet's “Altered/States” will open at MBS Gallery (Free, 7-9 p.m., 1115 S. Alamo St.). 

This year's CAM perennial exhibition, "Picking at Scabs," will be shown at the the Michael and Noémi Neidorff Art Gallery at Trinity University. Curated by Gil Rocha, the the exhibition features works by artists Juan Carlos Escobedo, Anthony Francis, Melissa Gamez-Herrera, Violeta Garza, Pedro Morales, Theresa Newsome, Erika Ordoñez, Anthony Rundblade, Alán Serna and Gary Sweeney. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, Mar. 8, with a reception held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Second Saturday, Mar. 11, additional shows making their debut include Douglas Galloway's "Carlos" (Free, 6-9 p.m., Douglas Galloway Studio, 103 Lone Star Boulevard) and an exhibition featuring the works of painter Kyle Ma (Free, 6-8 p.m., Hindes Fine Art, 615 West Ashby Place).

The month will end with a closing celebration at Space C7, featuring music by DJ Novasoul. The closing ceremonies will include the announcement of the winners of this year's CAMMIE awards and CAMGrants (Free, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Mar. 31, 2450 Roosevelt Ave.). 

A full calendar of exhibitions and other Contemporary Art Month events is available on CAM's website.

