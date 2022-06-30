TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Dejounte Murray’s departure signals a complete rebuild for the San Antonio Spurs franchise

The Spurs want to remove themselves from NBA limbo and start from the ground up after trading Murray.

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 9:44 am

click to enlarge If the Spurs were going to get the most in trade for Dejounte Murray, now was the time to act. - INSTAGRAM / @SPURS
Instagram / @Spurs
If the Spurs were going to get the most in trade for Dejounte Murray, now was the time to act.
Many Spurs fans howled in despair as news broke Wednesday that the team had dealt Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap.

What's clear is that Spurs General Manager Brian Wright and the rest of the franchise are looking to rebuild from the ground up — even if it means jettisoning Murray, a two-way All Star, to do so. 

Emotions ran high across Twitter in the aftermath of the trade, and rightfully so. Murray had woven himself into the fabric of the organization and embraced the culture of Spurs Basketball since he was a rookie. He excelled under the tutelage of Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and, most of all, Coach Gregg Popovich. 

Spurs fans were able to see the progression of Murray — the 29th pick in the 2016 draft — as he became an NBA steals leader this year. He also averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists.

Even the point guard's farewell tweet to San Antonio embodied the kind of class and dedication he brought to the team.

It might feel natural for Spurs fans to despair knowing Murray won’t be wearing the silver and black next season. However, the upside is that this may be the Spurs' best chance to benefit by trading their star player. His stock is at an all-time high. 

Murray and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, informed the team he wouldn’t sign an extension this summer, so making a move at this time makes sense, especially if something favorable was on the table in exchange.

In today's NBA, being able to win big in the draft means having the worst record in the league. So, let the race to the prized bottom begin. 

Backlash from this deal is probably inevitable, but Spurs fans should ask themselves this: Is being perpetually stuck in the middle worth it? 

The team wasn't likely to excel in the competitive Western Conference over the next two years of Murray’s contract. Cultivating low-win seasons to land higher draft picks may be the only way to rope in a future star.


Times are changing, and to survive in today’s NBA, teams must adapt to the nuances of rebuilding — even if that means starting from the ground up. These aren't the old days anymore. The Big Three are no longer here. The infamous Kawhi era has passed. Now, Murray too has come and gone.

We'll miss Murray, but it’s the dawn of a new day for the San Antonio Spurs, a team fully committed to the unpredictability of today's NBA.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Blue Hole 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead. Photo via Instagram / blueholeregionalpark

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Blue Hole 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead. Photo via Instagram / blueholeregionalpark

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Blue Hole 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead. Photo via Instagram / blueholeregionalpark

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

Trending

The One That Got Away: San Antonio showgirl Jorgeous won our hearts on Drag Race

By Bryan Rindfuss

The One That Got Away: San Antonio showgirl Jorgeous won our hearts on Drag Race

The San Antonio Symphony's musicians work to revive orchestra — this time with a viable future

By Abe Asher

The unionized Symphony musicians called a strike last year, resisting drastic proposed cuts that they say would have destroyed the symphony anyway.

San Antonio Spurs trading Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for Gallinari and first-round draft picks

By Sanford Nowlin

Losing Murray, who's coming off a career-best season, is a significant sacrifice.

H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake will feature music, carnival games, fireworks and more

By Caroline Wolff

The free Independence Day celebration is capped off by fireworks above Woodlawn Lake.

Also in Arts

Artist José Villalobos unveils new exhibition 'Trokiando' at FL!GHT Gallery this weekend

By Caroline Wolff

Artist José Villalobos unveils new exhibition 'Trokiando' at FL!GHT Gallery this weekend

Three new exhibitions open at San Antonio's Blue Star Contemporary this week

By Ashley Allen

"Fake Plastic Forest" features works by artists France Dubois, Annette Isham, Işık Kaya and Leigh Merrill.

Six of 007 film series closes out with movies from the most recent James Bond actors

By Kiko Martinez

Skyfall is the third of five movies in which Daniel Craig portrayed Bond.

Window open for San Antonio artists and arts groups to apply for $5 million in pandemic-relief money

By Tommy Escobar

The funding is available to artists or arts organizations who can show the pandemic harmed their livelihood.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us