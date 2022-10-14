Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22

The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge The drive-thru haunted forest attraction will spook for one night only. - Courtesy Photo / Boy Scouts of America Alamo Area Council
Courtesy Photo / Boy Scouts of America Alamo Area Council
The drive-thru haunted forest attraction will spook for one night only.
Thrill seekers of all ages on Oct. 22 will be able to take part in a drive-thru haunted forest attraction in San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood.

Hosted by the Alamo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the annual event offers interactive, kiddo-appropriate vignettes, enjoyable from the comfort of the family car.

According to event officials, the drive-thru haunted forest is “fantastic” for younger children and highly sensitive participants.

Entry to the event — happening Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. — is $20 per carload. The one-night spook-fest will take over McGimsey Scout Park, located at 10810 Wedgewood in Castle Hills.

