LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Frost Bank to be new naming rights partner for San Antonio Spurs Arena

Spurs officials said the new Frost Bank Center will celebrate the financial institution's position as the team's longest-tenured partner and bank.

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 12:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering shows the new Frost Bank Center naming rights - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs and Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs and Entertainment
A rendering shows the new Frost Bank Center naming rights
After 23 years, the San Antonio Spurs' arena has a new handle: the Frost Bank Center.

Officials unveiled the name change Thursday morning, confirming media reports from earlier in the week that the San Antonio-based financial institution was poised to take over naming rights for the AT&T Center.

“We believe in San Antonio — it’s our hometown. We want this relationship with the Spurs to demonstrate our unwavering sense of pride for San Antonio’s rich history and its bright future,” Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green said in a media statement.

Financial terms of the deal were unclear Thursday, and Spurs officials said the transaction still awaits the NBA's blessing.

Spurs officials said the Frost Bank Center name celebrates the financial institution's position as the team's longest-tenured partner and bank. That relationship dates back 50 years, when Tom C. Frost provided the financing needed to relocate the franchise to the Alamo City.

Starting with the 2023-24 season, the Frost Bank Center will feature a newly unveiled Frost Club, complete with a “Puro Meter” corridor mural and game-day interactive light show that changes with the volume of fan noise inside the arena, Spurs officials added. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

By Jace Gertz

In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.

San Antonio's Frost Bank taking over AT&T Center naming rights, source says

By Brandon Rodriguez

A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report.

Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame has died after private bout with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

Paul Reubens poses with a Current cover story on the local love for Pee-Wee's Big Adventure in 2016.

Public Theater of San Antonio closes out its 2022-23 season with Merrily We Roll Along

By Caroline Wolff

Merrily We Roll Along tells its story with a twist — the plot runs in reverse order.

Also in Arts

Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

By Jace Gertz

In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.

Public Theater of San Antonio closes out its 2022-23 season with Merrily We Roll Along

By Caroline Wolff

Merrily We Roll Along tells its story with a twist — the plot runs in reverse order.

‘World’s first water coaster for kids’ will open at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels next year

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the new children's area Schlitterbahn New Braunfels plans to open in time for the 2024 season.

Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame has died after private bout with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

Paul Reubens poses with a Current cover story on the local love for Pee-Wee's Big Adventure in 2016.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us