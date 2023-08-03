Frost Bank to be new naming rights partner for San Antonio Spurs Arena

Officials unveiled the name change Thursday morning, confirming media reports from earlier in the week that the San Antonio-based financial institution was poised to take over naming rights for the AT&T Center.
“We believe in San Antonio — it’s our hometown. We want this relationship with the Spurs to demonstrate our unwavering sense of pride for San Antonio’s rich history and its bright future,” Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green said in a media statement.
Financial terms of the deal were unclear Thursday, and Spurs officials said the transaction still awaits the NBA's blessing.
Spurs officials said the Frost Bank Center name celebrates the financial institution's position as the team's longest-tenured partner and bank. That relationship dates back 50 years, when Tom C. Frost provided the financing needed to relocate the franchise to the Alamo City.
Starting with the 2023-24 season, the Frost Bank Center will feature a newly unveiled Frost Club, complete with a “Puro Meter” corridor mural and game-day interactive light show that changes with the volume of fan noise inside the arena, Spurs officials added.
