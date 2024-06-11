SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Groundbreaking 'Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers' exhibition opening in San Antonio

The show, featuring art works created between the 1970s and the present, will run through Oct. 6 at the Contemporary at Blue Star.

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 4:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Judith F. Baca's Tres Marias Pachuca is among the works featured in the Xicanx exhibition at the Contemporary at Blue Star. - ©Judith F. Baca
©Judith F. Baca
Judith F. Baca's Tres Marias Pachuca is among the works featured in the Xicanx exhibition at the Contemporary at Blue Star.
Years in the making, the sprawling group show “Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers/ Soñadores + Creadores del Cambio” made its groundbreaking debut in 2022 at the Museum of Anthropology (MOA) at the University of British Columbia.

Now, it's landed in San Antonio for a four-month run at the Contemporary at Blue Star.

Co-curated by Jill Baird, curator of education at MOA, and Greta de León, executive director of the Americas Research Network (ARENET), the exhibition comprises works by 33 Mexican American artists from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, New York and Texas — all of whom identify with the designation Xicanx. The exhibition will open Wednesday, June 12, and run through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Firmly rooted in the social activism of the 1960s-era Chicano Movement known simply as El Movimiento, the inclusive term Xicanx brings Indigenous pride and gender neutrality into the equation.

Encompassing works created between the 1970s and the present day, the exhibition is organized into five thematic chapters: Neighborhood/El Barrio, Borderlands/Regiones Fronterizas, Activism/Activismo, Home/El Hogar and Identity/Identidad.

Although the exhibition technically traveled here from Canada, it’s perhaps better to describe it as a homecoming thanks to an abundance of familiar works by San Antonio artists including Alejandro Diaz’s ever-timely neon sign Make Tacos Not War and César Martinez’s painting Bato con Sunglasses: El Mosco, to Ana Fernandez’s screenprint Claudia’s and Juan Miguel Ramos’ hyper-local card game Westside Lotería.

Beyond the works on view, “Xicanx” also speaks directly to San Antonio viewers via bold wall text reproducing quotes from local favorites such as exhibiting artist Kathy Vargas, feminist scholar Gloria E. Anzaldúa and famed author Sandra Cisneros.

Free, noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 12-Oct. 6, Contemporary at Blue Star, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, contemporarysa.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Brahmas heading to UFL Championship after 25-15 victory over St. Louis

By Michael Karlis

The Brahmas defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 on Sunday, grabbing the XFL Conference title.

Former San Antonio Spur DeMar DeRozan says Popovich cried with him after his father died

By Michael Karlis

NBA player DeMar DeRozan speaks to reporters at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

San Antonio Zoo introduces annual pass for its train rides

By Sabrina Ye

The San Antonio Zoo's C.W.T Express is new diesel-style locomotive that runs on its miniature train track.

Lap of Luxury: From resort getaways to fine foods, pet pampering is big business in San Antonio

By Travis E. Poling

A variety of San Antonio businesses offer ways to pamper beloved animal companions.

San Antonio Brahmas heading to UFL Championship after 25-15 victory over St. Louis

By Michael Karlis

The Brahmas defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 on Sunday, grabbing the XFL Conference title.

San Antonio Zoo introduces annual pass for its train rides

By Sabrina Ye

The San Antonio Zoo's C.W.T Express is new diesel-style locomotive that runs on its miniature train track.

Former San Antonio Spur DeMar DeRozan says Popovich cried with him after his father died

By Michael Karlis

NBA player DeMar DeRozan speaks to reporters at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Art exhibition by San Antonio's Marcy McChesney examines residents' time during COVID

By Brandyn Miller

Art exhibition by San Antonio's Marcy McChesney examines residents' time during COVID
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us