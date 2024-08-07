WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

If Texas were a country, it would be sixth in the world for Olympic medals

Texas-tied athletes have taken home more Olympic medals than Japan, South Korea and Canada.

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 3:30 pm

Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.
Shutterstock / A.RICARDO
Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.
Texas-tied athletes have taken home more medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic games than most countries, Austin TV station KXAN reports.

The United States is in the lead with the most medals of any country, bagging a total of 89 as of press time, and China ranks a distant second. However, the U.S. can thank the Lone Star state for at least 32 of its total, which were won by athletes who are either from Texas or trained in Texas, according to KXAN's number crunching.

In comparison, Japan, South Korea, Italy, the Netherlands and Canada have all claimed fewer medals than Texas.

It's worth noting that not all of the Texas-tied athletes are representing the United States. For example, Hubert Kos attended the University of Texas but is representing his home country Hungary in the Olympic Games. Also, three current or former international student-athletes from the University of Texas at San Antonio are competing on behalf of their home countries.

Here's the list of Texas-tied medalists so far, according to KXAN. The listings include their school or city of origin plus their events.

Gold medalists
  • Julien Alfred: University of Texas, Athletics — women’s 100 meter (representing Saint Lucia)
  • Valerie Allman: Austin, Athletics — discus
  • Simone Biles: Spring, gymnastics — women’s artistic team all-around
  • Simone Biles: Spring, gymnastics — women’s artistic all-around
  • Simone Biles: Spring, gymnastics — women’s vault
  • Jordan Chiles: Trains in Spring, gymnastics — women’s artistic team all-around)
  • Ryan Crouser: University of Texas, athletics — men’s shot put
  • Hubert Kos: University of Texas, swimming — men’s 200 meter backstroke (representing Hungary)
  • Hezly Rivera: Plano, gymnastics — women’s artistic team all-around
  • Scottie Scheffler: Dallas/University of Texas, golf — men’s individual
  • Gabby Thomas: Austin — athletics — women’s 200 meter
Silver medalists
  • Simone Biles: Spring, gymnastics — women’s floor exercise
  • Kassidy Cook: The Woodland, diving — women’s synchronized 3 meter springboard
  • Bryce Deadmon: Missouri City, athletics — mixed 4x400 meter relay
  • Carson Foster: University of Texas, swimming — men’s 4x200 meter freestyle relay
  • Erin Gemmell: University of Texas, swimming — women’s 4x200 meter freestyle relay
  • Luke Hobson: University of Texas, swimming — men’s 4x200 meter freestyle relay
  • Drew Kibler: University of Texas, swimming — men’s 4x200 meter freestyle relay
  • Simone Manuel: Sugar Land, swimming — women’s 4x100 meter freestyle relay
  • Simone Manuel: Sugar Land, swimming — women’s 4x200 meter freestyle relay, heats only
  • Leo Neugebauer: University of Texas, athletics — men’s decathlon (representing Germany)
  • Conner Lynn Prince: Burleson, shooting — men’s skeet
  • Sha’Carri Richardson: Dallas, athletics — women’s 100 mete
  • Austen Jewell Smith: Keller, shooting — mixed skeet team
Bronze medalists
  • Jordan Chiles: Trains in Spring, gymnastics — women’s floor exercise
  • Caspar Corbeau: University of Texas, swimming — men’s 200 meter breaststroke (representing the Netherlands)
  • Carson Foster: University of Texas, swimming — men’s 400 meter individual medley
  • Luke Hobson: University of Texas, swimming — men’s 200 meter freestyle
  • Asher Hong: Plano, gymnastics — men’s artistic team all-around
  • Fred Kerley: Taylor, athletics — men's 100 meter
  • Jasmine Moore: Grand Prairie, athletics — women’s triple jump
  • Austen Jewell Smith: Keller, shooting — women’s skeet

