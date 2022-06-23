Immersive Van Gogh exhibition in downtown San Antonio moves closing date to Sept. 25

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Immersive Van Gogh features 500,000 cubic feet of moving paintings by Vincent van Gogh.
Immersive Van Gogh, the alluring 360-degree art exhibit that has taken San Antonio by storm, is extending its residency in the Alamo City by three weeks. Originally set to close on Sept. 5, the exhibit will now remain on display until Sept. 25.
The exhibition sold out its first two weeks
before opening its doors back in May.
The 500,000 cubic-foot exhibition by Lighthouse Immersive features floor-to-ceiling projections of landscapes, portraits and still lifes by legendary Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh. Backed by a soundtrack of contemporary and classical music, visitors are enveloped in moving images which bring the brushstrokes of van Gogh's creations to life.
With its staggering scale, vibrant visuals and detailed exploration of Van Gogh's life, Immersive Van Gogh is a great place to take a break from San Antonio's sweltering summer heat.
Tickets are on sale now on Immersive Van Gogh's website
, with timed and flexible options available.
$24.99-$54.99, on view through Sept. 25, Lighthouse ArtSpace, 221 Burleson St., goghsanantonio.com.
