Jazz performer Doc Watkins to host Nov. 11 variety show benefiting USO San Antonio

The show will aim to embody the spirit and style of the classic military-appreciation variety show.

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 1:41 pm

Local jazz authority Doc Watkins will host classic military-appreciation variety show Friday, Nov. 11.
Sergio Montferrand
Local jazz authority Doc Watkins will host classic military-appreciation variety show Friday, Nov. 11.
San Antonio’s Tech Port Center and Arena will celebrate Veteran’s Day with a star-studded celebrity and military brass lineup benefiting USO San Antonio.

Local jazz authority Doc Watkins will host, “Doc Watkins & Friends, Salute to Troops,” Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., featuring San Antonio-based YouTube star Austin Mahone, New Orleans jazz trumpeter and composer Kermit Ruffins, singer-songwriter ZZ Ward, Soul-Rock band The Seratones and comedians James P. Connolly and Paul Rodriguez.

The show will aim to embody the spirit and style of the classic military-appreciation variety show, showcasing a full orchestra that includes active and retired service members as well as U.S. Armed Forces leadership.

“I am proud of the team for assembling an exciting and diverse mix of entertainers and speakers for this inaugural event,” Salute to Troops Chairman Marcos Resendez said in a press announcement. “The troops are the true stars and we look forward to celebrating them with a memorable evening of entertainment.” 

The USO — a private, 501c3 nonprofit — was formed in 1941 and offers morale-boosting and family-strengthening programs to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and their families via 220 centers globally. USO San Antonio is the local arm of the organization, operating four area centers.

Complimentary tickets are being made available to 1,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Tickets to the all-ages show range from $175 to $325 and are available now at the Tech Port Center and Arena website.

$175-$325, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11, Tech Port Center and Arena, (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com.

