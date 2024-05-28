SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Kendrick Perkins says he regrets his DPOY vote for Gobert over San Antonio's Wemby

Wembanyama only garnered 19 votes for DPOY despite having higher overall defensive stats than Minnesota's Gobert.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 4:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters last summer prior to his rookie season getting underway. - Meradith Garcia
Meradith Garcia
San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters last summer prior to his rookie season getting underway.
TV sports analyst Kendrick Perkins is turning heads with yet another hot take. This time, the former Celtics player is getting attention for saying his "biggest regret" was voting for Rudy Gobert for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

For those who need a reminder, San Antonio sports fans felt cheated after Victor Wembanyama swung only 19 votes for DPOY even though the Spurs rookie had higher defensive ratings overall than Gobert.

The NBA's DPOY distinction is voted on by a global panel of sports journalists, and the winner is determined by a ranked vote.

Apparently, one of those sports journalists casting ballots for DOPY is the ever-controversial Perkins, who said during Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take that he's eaten up with regret for voting for Gobert over Wembanyama or Miami's Bam Adebayo.

"Me voting this season for Rudy Gobert is an embarrassment for me for Defensive Player of the Year," Perkins said. "He's the first player that we see every single time in the postseason that becomes a defensive liability."

Indeed, Gobert is only averaging 12.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and a single steal per game during the 2024 postseason. Those numbers are meager compared to the 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and astonishing 3.6 blocks Wembanyama put up during the regular season.

Perkins made it a point to call out the towering Gobert's uninspiring average of one block per game during the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

"What is he doing right now? When you look at this series right now, do we realize that Rudy has three blocks in three games?" Perkins asked. "He's averaging one block per game at 7-foot-3. Unacceptable."

Perkins went on to say that Gobert's performance has "tarnished" the DPOY award.

It's worth noting that DPOY is based only on regular-season performance, meaning that although Gobert has struggled during the playoffs, it doesn't really matter because the award has already been decided.

Regardless, Spurs fans took a victory lap on social media, praising Perk's hot take.

"No shit. Victor Wembanyama is the true Defensive Player Of The Year," Bexar County Social Apparel tweeted.
Local restauranteur Aaron Pena also chimed in, writing "DEFENSIVE LIABILITY," accompanied by a trash can emoji.
"They robbed my man Wemby sighhh," user Daniel Mohajer wrote on X, the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Dallas Mavericks will have a chance to send Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves to Cancun on Tuesday in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m., and the game will air on TNT.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

NBC purchase of NBA TV rights could end Charles Barkley's San Antonio reign of terror

By Michael Karlis

Sports commentator Charles Barkley has made fun of San Antonio's "big ol' women" since at least 2010.

The DoSeum’s new ‘Dogs!’ exhibit focuses on science about our canine companions

By Bill Baird

The DoSeum specializes in hands-on exhibits to make learning fun.

New exhibition at San Antonio's Ruby City emphasizes photos' capability to surprise

By Bryan Rindfuss

New exhibition at San Antonio's Ruby City emphasizes photos' capability to surprise

San Antonio Spurs fans frustrated after Wemby's Nike shoe sells out in minutes

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama debuted Nike's alien-inspired shoes in February during the NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars scrimmage.

San Antonio Choral Society concert on Sunday will preview works chosen for European tour

By Brandyn Miller

The concert will take place in downtown's St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Ellen DeGeneres' standup tour coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theater in July

By Michael Karlis

Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

The DoSeum’s new ‘Dogs!’ exhibit focuses on science about our canine companions

By Bill Baird

The DoSeum specializes in hands-on exhibits to make learning fun.

New exhibition at San Antonio's Ruby City emphasizes photos' capability to surprise

By Bryan Rindfuss

New exhibition at San Antonio's Ruby City emphasizes photos' capability to surprise
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us