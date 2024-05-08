Fans react to snub of San Antonio's Wembanyama for Defensive Player of the Year

During the Celtics' blowout victory over the Cavaliers, the NBA announced that Rudy Gobert had won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award for the fourth time — even though fellow Frenchman Wembanyama also posted stellar stats.
The 31-year-old Gobert, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, racked up 0.7 steals, 2.1 blocks and 9.2 defensive rebounds per game for an average defensive player rating of 104.4.
There's just one problem, though: to many observers, Wembanyama looks like the better defensive player overall. The Spurs rookie averaged 1.2 steals and 3.9 blocks during the season for an average overall defensive player rating of 105.8.
Even so, Wembanayama — who landed the NBA's Rookie of the Year award Monday via unanimous vote — only garnered 19 votes for DPOY, compared to Gobert's 72. Both recognitions are decided by a global panel of sports journalists using ranked-choice voting.
The irony wasn't lost on San Antonio fans, many of whom blamed Wembanyama's age and the Spurs' losing record for the snub.
"Let's be honest, they just didn't want to give it to a 19/20 year old," San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow wrote on social media platform X. "Makes the league look weak."
Others, including X user @RDR723, pointed out that the Timberwolves' 106-80 blowout against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Monday — without Gobert — shows that Wembanyama is the better defensive player.
LET’S BE HONEST.— Tim Morrow (@MananaZoo) May 8, 2024
They just didn't want to give it to a 19/20 year old. Makes the league look weak. #NBA #PorVida #Wemby #DPOY pic.twitter.com/5u3BssQOgJ
"The Spurs without Wemby on the court were the worst defense in the league," wroter X usder @RDR723. "The Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert allowed only 80 points to the Nuggets and blew them out. I know who my DPOY is."
On the other hand, former San Antonio sports-radio talkshow host Walter Pasacrita wasn't surprised, noting that former Spurs defensive specialist and three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen, despite his stats, was also overlooked for DPOY during his 16-year career.
The spurs without Wemby on the court were the worst defense in the league.— R 🗣 (@RDR723) May 7, 2024
The timberwolves without Rudy Gobert allowed only 80 pts to the Nuggets and blew them out.
I know who my dpoy is. pic.twitter.com/v5bLixbiy0
"The Spurs get screwed over again in DPOY award voting," Pasacrita tweeted. "Bruce never won and Wemby should've been the 1st rookie to win."
For what it's worth, Wemby himself hasn't voiced much concern about losing out on DPOY this season.
The @spurs get screwed over again in DPOY award voting. Bruce never won and Wemby should've been 1st rookie to win.— Walter Pasacrita (@saradioboy) May 7, 2024
"I know that Rudy (Gobert) has a very good chance of winning it this year, and it would be deserved," Wembanyama told Express-News sports writer Tom Orsborn in March. "Let him win it now, because after that, it's no longer his turn."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Asked in French by @TheoQuintard about contending for the DPOY, Wemby responded with this:— Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 14, 2024
“I know that Rudy (Gobert) has a very good chance of winning it this year, and it would be deserved. Let him win it now, because after that it's no longer his turn."
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed