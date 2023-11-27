'Largest ice-skating rink in Texas' now open near San Antonio’s Pearl

Admission runs $15 and includes a pair of rental skates and an hour of ice time.

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge Although walk-ups are accepted, organizers encourage folks to buy their tickets ahead of time due to high demand. - Shutterstock / Sergey Zaykov
Shutterstock / Sergey Zaykov
Although walk-ups are accepted, organizers encourage folks to buy their tickets ahead of time due to high demand.
San Antonio now has another Texas-sized outdoor ice-skating rink opening in time for the holidays.

The Ice Skating Rink by the Pearl, located at 1603 Broadway, opened Nov. 23, billing itself as the “largest outdoor ice skating rink in Texas.” It's organized by the same company that runs the San Antonio Pumpkin Festival.

The rink is open 3-10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Admission runs $15 and includes a pair of rental skates and an hour of ice time.

Folks can buy passes by visiting the Ice Skating Rink by the Pearl's website. Although guests can obtain tickets at the venue, organizers urge visitors to purchase ahead of time due to anticipated demand.

If skating isn’t your thing, for $5, folks can also enjoy other activities, including a walk through the attraction's Winter Wonderland Forest and a ride on its Polar Express Train.

The annual San Antonio Rotary Ice Rink — a separately organized attraction — opened Nov. 17 and will remain in operation through mid-January 2024.

