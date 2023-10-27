Outdoor ice skating rink returns to downtown San Antonio in November

The rink will return to Travis Park on Nov. 17, with general admission costing $15 per person.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge The Rotary Ice Rink first opened during the winter of 2019, and has been a holiday season staple ever since. - Michael Cirlos, Centro San Antonio
Michael Cirlos, Centro San Antonio
The Rotary Ice Rink first opened during the winter of 2019, and has been a holiday season staple ever since.
San Antonio’s only outdoor ice skating rink is returning to Travis Park downtown for the holiday season.

The Rotary Ice Rink will reopen on the Friday before Thanksgiving and will remain open daily until mid-January 2024, the Rotary Club of San Antonio said in a Facebook post.

General admission costs $15 per person, and members of the public can either bring their own skates or rent them at the park, according to the Rotary Club website.

The rink will also again host special theme nights throughout the season. In a salute to our armed forces, the rink will host “Military Appreciation Night” every Monday, in which active military members with a valid military ID will skate for free between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Other themed nights include $7 admission “Cheap Skate Night and Movie Night” every Tuesday and “Date Night with Live Music” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Rotary Ice Rink first opened during the winter of 2019 and has been a San Antonio staple every year since — except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An adult must accompany skaters under the age of 12, and parents are now allowed to skate around while holding infants or toddlers.

