McNay Art Museum's annual Print Fair returns this weekend

Courtesy Photo / McNay Art Museum
The fair features experienced art dealers from around the country.
The annual McNay Print Fair gives visitors to the museum the chance not just to view amazing works of art but to add them to their collections.
Guests will meet and speak with a dozen experienced dealers coming from around the country to sell prints, drawings, watercolors and photographs from renowned artists, both contemporary and from earlier periods.
The McNay Print Fair's goal is to appeal to a variety of tastes and budgets, suggesting that both experienced collectors and newcomers are likely to find something appealing — without breaking the bank.
On Saturday, the fair is included with museum admission, so guests can get inspired with a tour of the museum's own collection before they begin building their own. On Sunday, admission to the event is free thanks to the support of the Dickson Allen Foundation.
Free-$20, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5638, mcnayart.org.
