Monster Jam roaring back into San Antonio's Alamodome in January

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Monster Jam Grave Digger will return to the Alamodome Jan. 21-22, 2023.

Start your engines, San Antonio. Monster Jam is once again set to take over the Alamodome.During two separate shows on Jan. 21 and 22, monster-truck fans will be able to watch famous machines including Zombie, Grave Digger and Megalodon tear up the dirt in a series of racing, donut and freestyle competitions.This iteration of the Monster Jam Pit Party will allow fans to get up close and personal with the massive trucks and their favorite drivers, according to organizers. Pit Party ticket holders will also be able to get autographs, take pictures and partake in other family-friendly activities. The passes run an additional $20 per person.