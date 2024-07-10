SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

New San Antonio Spur Chris Paul explains decades-old photo of him with Tim Duncan

'Tim, in that picture, he had just gotten drafted,' Paul said during Tuesday's news conference welcoming him to the team.

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 9:32 am

As speculation swirled that Chris Paul (left) was about to become a Spur, an old photo made the rounds showing him with San Antonio legend Tim Duncan.
Left: Shutterstock / lev radin; Right: Allen Rindfuss
As speculation swirled that Chris Paul (left) was about to become a Spur, an old photo made the rounds showing him with San Antonio legend Tim Duncan.
A 1997 photo of a teenage Chris Paul smiling alongside a rookie Tim Duncan made the rounds online over the past couple of weeks. It started when rumors swirled that the San Antonio Spurs had their sights on Paul for the upcoming season — a deal finalized earlier this week.

The photo of Paul and Duncan isn't new. It was originally released by Sports Illustrated in October 2015, the final season of Duncan’s illustrious career with the Spurs. When it was first published, there wasn’t much context included with the photo.

“It’s young Chris Paul and old Tim Duncan," the caption on social media read.

During a Tuesday press conference at The Rock at La Cantera where the team officially welcomed Paul and new forward Harrison Barnes, Paul described his photo with Duncan in more detail. It turns out that as a kid, Paul played on the same AAU basketball team as Duncan’s nephew Shane.

“We were teammates, like 11 to 14,” Paul told the Current. “Tim, in that picture, he had just gotten drafted. And we were in Utah at Nationals, and Tim came to watch us.”

Paul added that when he was a young teen growing up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, he would go to the local YMCA and “watch Tim hoop” when Duncan was playing for Wake Forest University. Paul also went on to play basketball for two seasons at Wake Forest. That was six years after Duncan graduated and was chosen as the No. 1 NBA draft pick by the Spurs in 1997.

Paul also played pickup basketball around that time with current Spurs assistant coach Darius Songaila, who was on the Wake Forest team from 1998 to 2002.

“A lot of full circle moments here,” Paul said.

Kiko Martinez

Vincent Valdez's new exhibition at San Antonio's ArtPace offers 'meditation on violence'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Vincent Valdez’s Siete Dias/Seven Days is a 2022 series comprised of silkscreened panels depicting individuals who vanished in Central and South America and seven spelling out the days of the week in Spanish.

