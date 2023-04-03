PechaKucha San Antonio heads to Mission Marquee Plaza this month

click to enlarge
Credit / Josh Huskin
Sculptor and mosaicist Oscar Alvarado is one of the six presenters to be featured at this PechaKucha.
PechaKucha San Antonio returns for Volume 42 on Thursday, April 13, this time at Mission Marquee Plaza on the South Side.
PechaKucha is an international series of presentations in which the presenter uses a slideshow consisting of 20 images that are on screen for 20 seconds, giving them six minutes and 40 seconds to complete their presentation. It is named named after the Japanese word for chitchat, reflecting its affinity for brevity. Since 2003, PechaKucha has been presented in over 1200 cities around the world. It has been held quarterly in San Antonio since February of 2011.
The six presenters for this volume include mosaicist and sculptor Oscar Alvarado, educator and entrepreneur Ashley Bird, activist Kimiya Factory, food activist Jamie Gonzalez, filmmaker and professor Randall Rudd and Director of the City of San Antonio's World Heritage Office Colleen Swain.
The venue is the Mission Marquee Plaza, formerly the Mission Drive-In Theatre. It is located near Mission San Jose, which was recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The emcee of the event will be San Antonio's 2020-2023 Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson. There will also be local food trucks and bar services available for purchase starting at 7 p.m., including a happy hour with live music from local artists D.T. Buffkin and Roland Delacruz.
Tickets are available online
.
$10, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave, facebook.com/PechaKuchaSAT.
