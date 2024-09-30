SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Revamped San Antonio Spurs have varying expectations heading into the season

Wemby and Sochan said they want to win. Popovich wants to focus on development, and Chris Paul wants playing time.

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 1:52 pm

click to enlarge Spurs guard Chris Paul looks up at 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama during the team's media day. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Spurs guard Chris Paul looks up at 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama during the team's media day.
San Antonio Spurs players expressed wildly different expectations about the new season than Hall of Fame Head Coach Gregg Popovich as they spoke to reporters Monday for the team's annual media day.

The NBA franchise made notable moves in the offseason, picking up 2015 NBA Champion Harrison Barnes in a trade and signing 12-time All-Star Chris Paul in free agency.

Despite those additions, Popovich told reporters gathered at The Rock that his expectations are more focused on developing the team's young talent than on chalking up wins.

"We want to be the best possible team we can be, and that's individually as far as development goes, which is obviously a big factor in the last couple of years," Popovich said. "And then, team-wise, how do you play? What it takes to win. That sort of thing. Those are our goals."

Popovich's comments could irk die-hard fans frustrated the Spurs haven't made a playoff appearance since 2020.

The remarks also stand in stark contrast to what Pop said at last year's media day. At that point, he proclaimed that fans should expect winning from the team. Even so, the Silver and Black went 22-60 last season, finishing with the 15 seed in the Western Conference.

Interestingly, not all Spurs players present for media day appear to be on the same page as their 75-year-old coach.

Talking to reporters, guard Blake Wesley said this season's Spurs could be a "scary team."

Jeremy Sochan, the defense-minded player known for his colorful hairstyles, agreed.

"We're not going into the season thinking we're going to be losing," Sochan said. "We're trying to win as much as we can and see what we can do."

Victor Wembanyama, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, also expects the team win this year. Some have speculated the generational talent may leave the team if it can't substantially improve its record before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

"Last year, our expectations for ourselves was to learn, and learn to know ourselves," Wembanyama said. "This year we expect [for] us to win."

Meanwhile, Paul — the veteran Popovich said he brought in to mentor younger players — seemed more focused on getting playing time than serving as assistant coach.

"I love to play basketball," Paul said. "If I'm being away from my family, I want it to be meaningful. I want to play. I want to compete, and so this was the best opportunity to do that."

The 39-year-old Paul averaged a career-low 26 minutes of playing time last season with the Golden State Warriors.

San Antonio sports fans will have to wait and see whether this iteration of the Spurs can gel on- and off-court — and whether the playoffs are in the stars this season.

The Silver and Black will take on the Houston Rockets in the team's first home game of the season. The contest will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

