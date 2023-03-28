click to enlarge
San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.
It's official: San Antonio is now a soccer town.
At least that's what San Antonio FC's sellout streak at Toyota Field suggests.
The 2022 USL champion club
has sold out its last six home games, including the final home game of the 2022 regular season, three playoff games and its first two home games. That marks its longest sellout streak to date, according to team officials.
"The club's never seen a run of sellouts like this, and soccer fandom in San Antonio does not appear to be slowing down," Senior Director of Spurs Sports and Entertainment Liberty Swift said in an email.
San Antonio FC's next home game is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Toyota Field. A victory against the No. 2 seed Sacramento Republic FC would mark SAFC's 20th straight win at home.
Tickets are on sale now
and start at $15.
