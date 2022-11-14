San Antonio FC wins first USL championship against Louisville City FC

San Antonio FC won their first USL championship, beating Louisville City FC 3-1 at Toyota Field on Sunday.
San Antonio FC are United Soccer League champions after defeating the visiting Louisville City FC 3-1 at a sold-out Toyota Field Sunday night.
Striker Santiago Patiño led the San Antonio team to its first league championship, being named USL Cup MVP after scoring two goals during the match.
San Antonio got off to a slow start after defender Mitchell Taintor missed a penalty shot in the game's early minutes. But, San Antonio FC bounced back after Patiño found the back of the net in another penalty shot right before the half.
In the second half, an additional goal by Patiño and a header by striker Samuel Adeniran gave San Antonio FC a 3-0 lead with around 15 minutes left in the match. Louisville City FC responded with a goal by striker Brian Ownby, but Louisville's late-game goal wasn't enough to curb the dominant Alamo City team.
San Antonio's USL championship — the division II league just below Major League Soccer — is the first soccer title for city since the San Antonio Scorpions won the now-defunct North American League championship in 2014.
San Antonio FC's win also marks the first time that a USL team with the best regular season record also won the league championship.