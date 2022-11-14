San Antonio FC wins first USL championship against Louisville City FC

Santiago Patiño was named MVP after scoring two goals, leading San Antonio FC to victory.

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 12:45 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio FC won their first USL championship, beating Louisville City FC 3-1 at Toyota Field on Sunday. - Twitter / y - San Antonio FC
Twitter / y - San Antonio FC
San Antonio FC won their first USL championship, beating Louisville City FC 3-1 at Toyota Field on Sunday.
San Antonio FC are United Soccer League champions after defeating the visiting Louisville City FC 3-1 at a sold-out Toyota Field Sunday night.

Striker Santiago Patiño led the San Antonio team to its first league championship, being named USL Cup MVP after scoring two goals during the match.

San Antonio got off to a slow start after defender Mitchell Taintor missed a penalty shot in the game's early minutes. But, San Antonio FC bounced back after Patiño found the back of the net in another penalty shot right before the half.


In the second half, an additional goal by Patiño and a header by striker Samuel Adeniran gave San Antonio FC a 3-0 lead with around 15 minutes left in the match. Louisville City FC responded with a goal by striker Brian Ownby, but Louisville's late-game goal wasn't enough to curb the dominant Alamo City team.

San Antonio's USL championship — the division II league just below Major League Soccer — is the first soccer title for city since the San Antonio Scorpions won the now-defunct North American League championship in 2014.

San Antonio FC's win also marks the first time that a USL team with the best regular season record also won the league championship.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kevin Smith heads to San Antonio for screening of Clerks III and Q&A session at the Empire Theatre

By Mike McMahan

Clerks III reportedly ends the film saga. But hey, so did Return of the King, and you see where we are now.

San Antonio's Majestic to host Aretha Franklin, Beatles tributes along with comic Felipe Esparza

By Michael Karlis

Tickets are on sale now at the Majetic Theatre's website for its three upcoming shows.

Popular holiday light display Lightscape returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 11

By Caroline Wolff

The outdoor exhibition spans a one-mile trail through the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

San Antonio City Council clears takeover of Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium

By Michael Karlis

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Majestic to host Aretha Franklin, Beatles tributes along with comic Felipe Esparza

By Michael Karlis

Tickets are on sale now at the Majetic Theatre's website for its three upcoming shows.

San Antonio tattoo shop partners with Helotes Humane Society on Tats 4 Cats fundraiser

By Nina Rangel

Kree Villegas is one of Prospect Parlor's resident tattoo artists.

San Antonio arts nonprofit SAY Sí's board contests bargaining unit, stalling union election

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.

Kevin Smith heads to San Antonio for screening of Clerks III and Q&A session at the Empire Theatre

By Mike McMahan

Clerks III reportedly ends the film saga. But hey, so did Return of the King, and you see where we are now.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us