San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks

This year's City Edition Spurs gear, which celebrates the unique heritage of each NBA city, has been well received by fans and national media alike, being ranked the No. 5 best jersey design by USA Today.
Instead of sporting the usual silver and black, this year's City Edition jerseys feature a bright turquoise backdrop with retro accents of pink and orange taping along with a Spurs logo on the waistband. The color scheme pays homage to the 1996 NBA All-Star Game at the Alamodome, San Antonio's only time hosting the big event.
The jersey design received high praise from Spurs fans on social media.
The Spurs don’t fucking miss when it comes to city edition jerseys, my word— Denzel Washedington (@marcellas_23) November 11, 2022
The team will wear the City Edition jerseys during 10 games this year, including the 50th-anniversary celebration matchup against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Jan. 13.
Beautiful https://t.co/gK6tq1JMaK— Abel D (@RodimusBowtieSA) November 10, 2022
Alamo City sports fans can get their own turquoise jersey at the Spurs' official website.
Debuting our new #SpursFiesta jerseys tonight 🚨— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 11, 2022
A look at our full 2022-23 City Edition uniform schedule 🗓 pic.twitter.com/3jwShr80od
