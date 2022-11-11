San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks

The Spurs City Edition uniform was ranked the No. 5 best design in the league by USA Today.

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio Spurs Coyote sports the new City Edition jersey. - Twitter / @SpursCoyote
Twitter / @SpursCoyote
The San Antonio Spurs Coyote sports the new City Edition jersey.
The San Antonio Spurs will debut the team's new City Edition jerseys during its match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AT&T Center on Friday.

This year's City Edition Spurs gear, which celebrates the unique heritage of each NBA city, has been well received by fans and national media alike, being ranked the No. 5 best jersey design by USA Today.

Instead of sporting the usual silver and black, this year's City Edition jerseys feature a bright turquoise backdrop with retro accents of pink and orange taping along with a Spurs logo on the waistband. The color scheme pays homage to the 1996 NBA All-Star Game at the Alamodome, San Antonio's only time hosting the big event.

The jersey design received high praise from Spurs fans on social media.
The team will wear the City Edition jerseys during 10 games this year, including the 50th-anniversary celebration matchup against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Jan. 13.
Alamo City sports fans can get their own turquoise jersey at the Spurs' official website.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio City Council clears takeover of Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium

By Michael Karlis

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

Popular holiday light display Lightscape returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 11

By Caroline Wolff

The outdoor exhibition spans a one-mile trail through the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

San Antonio tattoo shop partners with Helotes Humane Society on Tats 4 Cats fundraiser

By Nina Rangel

Kree Villegas is one of Prospect Parlor's resident tattoo artists.

San Antonio arts nonprofit SAY Sí's board contests bargaining unit, stalling union election

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Majestic to host Aretha Franklin, Beatles tributes along with comic Felipe Esparza

By Michael Karlis

Tickets are on sale now at the Majetic Theatre's website for its three upcoming shows.

San Antonio tattoo shop partners with Helotes Humane Society on Tats 4 Cats fundraiser

By Nina Rangel

Kree Villegas is one of Prospect Parlor's resident tattoo artists.

San Antonio arts nonprofit SAY Sí's board contests bargaining unit, stalling union election

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.

Kevin Smith heads to San Antonio for screening of Clerks III and Q&A session at the Empire Theatre

By Mike McMahan

Clerks III reportedly ends the film saga. But hey, so did Return of the King, and you see where we are now.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us