San Antonio Spurs release 2022-2023 schedule, including Mexico City and Austin games

The Spurs will face-off against the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome in January.

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 4:29 pm

The decision by the Spurs to play four home games outside of the AT&T Center led fans to speculate that the might be considering a relocation.
Instagram / @spurs
The decision by the Spurs to play four home games outside of the AT&T Center led fans to speculate that the might be considering a relocation.
The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday release the team's full schedule for the 2022-2023 NBA season, including the four controversial games it will be playing in Mexico City, the Alamodome, and yes, Austin.

According to the official Spurs regular season schedule released to the public Wednesday afternoon, the Spurs will duke it out against the Miami Heat at Mexico City's CDMX Arena on December 17.

Then, to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary season, the Silver and Black will battle the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in a nationally televised game at the Alamodome on January 13 — a game where the Spurs have a shot at breaking the all-time NBA record for game attendance.

To the dismay of some fans, the Spurs will then play the Portland Trailblazers on April 6 and the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 8 at Austin's Moody Center.

The four home games being played outside the AT&T Center have raised concerns that the team may be looking to relocate to San Antonio's tech-savvy and youthful neighboring city to the north. However, in a letter to fans, Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt assured fans that the Spurs were staying in the Alamo City.

Spurs CEO R.C. Buford expanded on the decision in a statement following the release of the team schedule, saying, "Hosting these four games is part of our vision to purposefully engage and celebrate our entire Spurs following from Mexico to Austin, while fostering the next generation of fans."

Ticket sales for the Alamodome commemorative game go on sale for season ticket holders and fan club members on August 26, with general public sales starting September 1.

Tickets for the game in Mexico City will go on sale on September 10, with tickets for the two games in Austin going on sale on September 21 for season ticket holders, September 26 for fun club members, and September 28 for the general public.

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Lourdes Grotto Replica, La Grange 936 FM 2436, La Grange, roadsideamerica.com Transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Europe at this Texas version of the grotto at Lourdes, France. Photo via Instagram / georcuzzi

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

