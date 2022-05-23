San Antonio Spurs unveil new logos as the franchise prepares to celebrate its 50th season

The new secondary logos will be featured on team apparel and uniforms next season.

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 2:52 pm

click to enlarge The new logos come at a time when some fans are concerned that the team might be looking to relocate. - COURTESY IMAGE / SPURS SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Courtesy Image / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The new logos come at a time when some fans are concerned that the team might be looking to relocate.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the San Antonio Spurs franchise revealed three secondary logos on Monday that will be featured on team-branded apparel and uniforms starting next season.

The three new alternative logos include an SATX word mark, a SATX basketball logo and a logo with an outline of the Lone Star state. According to a press release, the Spurs hope that the new emblems will help broaden the team's brand.

The unveiling comes only a week after the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the team's request to play four home games in venues other than the AT&T Center.

That request to play games in Austin, Mexico City and the Alamodome led some fans to speculate the Silver and Black may be looking to relocate. Executive from Spurs Sports and entertainment have denied such a plan is in the works.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

Trending

After delays, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition finally opens in San Antonio this week

By Kiko Martinez

After delays, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition finally opens in San Antonio this week

'Drive-thru zoo' experience returning to the San Antonio Zoo this summer

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo first ran it's drive-thru experience in the spring of 2020.

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

By Marco Aquino

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

Not for Everybody: San Antonio artist Ursula Zavala comes into her own

By Bryan Rindfuss

An installation view of Zavala’s “Reforma.”n installation view of Zavala’s “Reforma.”

Also in Arts

After delays, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition finally opens in San Antonio this week

By Kiko Martinez

After delays, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition finally opens in San Antonio this week

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun

'Drive-thru zoo' experience returning to the San Antonio Zoo this summer

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo first ran it's drive-thru experience in the spring of 2020.

Public Theater of San Antonio postpones production of She Loves Me due to COVID cases

By Kelly Nelson

From left: She Loves Me cast members Lauren Esquivel, Rick Sanchez, Paige Berry and Grant Bryan.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us