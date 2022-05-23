San Antonio Spurs unveil new logos as the franchise prepares to celebrate its 50th season

click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The new logos come at a time when some fans are concerned that the team might be looking to relocate.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the San Antonio Spurs franchise revealed three secondary logos on Monday that will be featured on team-branded apparel and uniforms starting next season.
The three new alternative logos include an SATX word mark, a SATX basketball logo and a logo with an outline of the Lone Star state. According to a press release, the Spurs hope that the new emblems will help broaden the team's brand.
The unveiling comes only a week after the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the team's request
to play four home games in venues other than the AT&T Center.
That request to play games in Austin, Mexico City and the Alamodome led some fans to speculate the Silver and Black may be looking to relocate. Executive from Spurs Sports and entertainment
have denied such a plan is in the works.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.