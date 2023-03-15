San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf and Metzger Biergarten now open for summer

Instagram / tacoslabandera Cool Crest Miniature Golf’s two courses have reopened.

One of the nation's oldest operating miniature golf attractions has reopened after its annual winter hibernation.Deco District mainstay Cool Crest Miniature Golf welcomed guests back to its two courses last weekend after being shuttered since mid-November, according to its owners. The facility closes during winter for cleaning and upkeep.The adjoining Metzger Biergarten, which frequently offers free, all-ages music shows, also is back in operation. Built on the site of the one-time home of former Cool Crest owners Harold and Maria Metzger, the 3,000-square-foot spot features locally produced beer and wine along with food truck fare.Those who frequented Cool Crest’s past craft markets may want to note that this year the gatherings will occur 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Previously, the took place on Saturdays.The first market of the season will take place this Thursday, according to the owners.Cool Crest likely opened in 1929, around the time the mini-golf craze began sweeping the United States, according to the attraction's website.