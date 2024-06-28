San Antonio's Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade take place Saturday

This year's festival in Crockett Park will feature food, entertainment, a Pride wedding, a health fair, Texas wrestling and a variety of small-business vendors, according to organizers. The event is open to those 12 and older, and advance tickets are available online.
The Pride Bigger Than Texas Night Parade will commence at 9 p.m., following North Main Avenue south from West Dewey Place to West Euclid Avenue. The event is free, and coolers, ice chests, food and drinks are permitted along the parade route.
LGBTQ+ nightspots along the Main Strip parade route offer viewing, and some are presenting special events and drag performances. While the gatherings are free at some locations, others may charge for reserve seating.
$12-$15, 11 a.m-11 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., pridesanantonio.org.
