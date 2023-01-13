Shades Of Grey male revue will strut and flex its way into San Antonio next month

The Magic Mike-inspired revue will perform Feb. 12 at Studio 210 Nightclub and Bar on the city's North Side.

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 4:31 pm

Shades Of Grey's performance includes packages that include backstage access and autographs. - Unsplash / Intenza Fitness
Unsplash / Intenza Fitness
Shades Of Grey's performance includes packages that include backstage access and autographs.
The Magic Mike-inspired Shades Of Grey male revue will gyrate its way into San Antonio Feb. 12, bringing high energy dance moves, theatrics and grey sweatpants 210 Nightclub and Bar.

OK, the sweatpants are a manifestation. But we can dream, right?

For those unfamiliar, the touring revue purports to combine the “perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics,” providing its audience with a “fast-paced, spell bounding [sic] performance.”

General admission tickets to the two-hour show are on sale now, and randy fans can get up close and personal with the dancers afterward for a group photo if they're willing to part with an additional fee.

Other packages include the chance to get a one-on-one on-stage dance from one of the performers, backstage access and autographs from the rod squad. Interested parties should act fast on those options, though — only a limited number of the pricier tickets are available.

$15-360, Sunday, Feb. 12, 9-11 p.m., 10319 Perrin Beitel Road, (210) 504-8178, Facebook.com/Studio210Nightclub.

