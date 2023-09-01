BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Spurs invite fans to attend annual Silver and Black scrimmage next month

Although tickets are free, fans wanting to attend will first have to join the Spurs' official fan club online.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 4:26 pm

click to enlarge Fans can enjoy $2 draft beers and $1 sodas while they watch the Spurs compete in a friendly scrimmage ahead of their home opener against the Dallas Mavericks. - Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Fans can enjoy $2 draft beers and $1 sodas while they watch the Spurs compete in a friendly scrimmage ahead of their home opener against the Dallas Mavericks.
Ahead of their highly anticipated season, the San Antonio Spurs are again inviting fans to attend their annual Silver and Black scrimmage at the AT&T Center.

The Silver and Black Scrimmage will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the AT&T Center. There, fans can sip $2 draft beers and $1 sodas while they watch the Spurs face-off against one another in preparation for the team's home opener against the Dallas Mavericks later that month.

"We hope the open scrimmage serves as a community celebration for fans to see their Spurs in action ahead of what will be an incredible season," said Becky Kimbro, Senior VP of Brand Engagement at Spurs Sports and Entertainment. "Our fans are exceptionally supportive, year after year, and they deserve a fun and free celebration to kick off this highly anticipated season."

Although the event is free, not just anyone can get tickets, however.

To get tickets, fans need first to join the Official Spurs Fan Club. From there, those wanting to attend the scrimmage can enter for a chance to win up to four tickets online. Sports fans have until Wednesday, Sept. 13 to enter, with the winners being announced the following day.

On the scrimmage day, doors will open at the AT&T Center at 4 p.m., and parking will be free at lots 1-7.

