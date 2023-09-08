BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Texas Monthly names San Antonio's Brackenridge one of state's best public golf courses

Only one other South Texas course made the list.

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 5:23 pm

Brackenridge Park, which opened in 1916, hosted the Texas Open for nearly four decades.
Shutterstock / Regan Bender
Brackenridge Park, which opened in 1916, hosted the Texas Open for nearly four decades.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Golf Course, which opened in 1916, ranks among the Lone Star State's best public golf courses, according to a newTexas Monthly list.

Texas Monthly sent seven staffers and freelancers, including two new to the game, to public courses across the state and tasked them with coming up with a list of the 18 best. They based their selections on the courses' uniqueness, cost per round and accessibility.

Instead of a ranked list, Texas Monthly's October issue features a roundup of the best public courses based on the region of the state in which they're located. Other than Brackenridge, Laredo's Max A. Mandel Municipal Golf Course was the only other South Texas course to make the list.

"It's a treasure, both for its rich history and for the challenge it offers, at an attractive price," Texas Monthly's Dan Goodgame wrote of the Brack course.

Indeed, a round of 18 holes during the week at Brackenridge, which hosted the Texas Open for nearly four decades, starts at only $34, according to the course website.
click to enlarge The best 18 public golf courses list in no particular order, according to Texas Monthly. - Courtesy of Texas Monthly
Courtesy of Texas Monthly
The best 18 public golf courses list in no particular order, according to Texas Monthly.
Last year, San Antonio was ranked as the No. 11 best city in the nation for golfers by online yard service marketplace LawnStarter.

