The San Antonio Missions jump on 'Hawk Tuah' trend in quickly deleted tweet

'Hawk Tuah. Didder hit that thang outta the ballpark,' the minor league baseball team wrote in a since-deleted social media post.

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 1:57 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio Missions won Tuesday's matchup against the Midland Rockhounds 8-2. - San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current Staff
The San Antonio Missions won Tuesday's matchup against the Midland Rockhounds 8-2.
San Antonio's minor league baseball team jumped on the "Hawk Tuah" train Tuesday.

Well, briefly, anyway.

During a matchup at Nelson Wolff Stadium against the Midland Rockhounds on Tuesday, Missions' shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder hit a solo home run during the bottom of the second inning, putting San Antonio up three runs to none. The Aruba native's stellar hit got someone on the Missions' social media team excited enough to toss out the this week's ubiquitous, if naughty, social media catchphrase.

"HAWK TUAH," the Missions' official X account tweeted. "Didder hit that thang outta the ballpark."
click to enlarge The San Antonio Missions jump on 'Hawk Tuah' trend in quickly deleted tweet
The post garnered more than 5,000 views and 32 reposts before being delated later that evening.

"Not the Missions getting on the trend," MySA Hill Country reporter Gabriel Romero responded in a retweet.
For folks not chronically online, social media was set ablaze this week by a viral street interview posted by Tennessee-based content creators Tim D and DeArius Marlow. In the clip, Marlow asks two women, "What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?"

"Awe, you gotta give him that 'Hawk Tuah,'" A woman, who was later identified as Nashville-native Hailey Welch, responds.

"Spit on that thang, you get me?" Welch continues, laughing hysterically.


In case it's still unclear, Welch was referring to fellatio.

Even if the Missions got cold feet and deleted the "Hawk Tuah" tweet, there's no denying the team was on fire Tuesday. San Antonio defeated the Rockhounds 8-2.

The Missions will again take on the Rockhounds at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

June 26, 2024

