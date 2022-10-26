These San Antonio businesses are holding family-friendly Halloween events

Courtesy Photo Dog & Pony Dog & Pony will hold a free Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 27.

Halloween can turn into a drag when you can't find anything fun, safe and free to do with the kids.To narrow things down for San Antonio parents already contending with plenty of seasonal diversions, we dug up these family-friendly events local establishments are staging over the next few days.will welcome families for a free event with a costume contest, music from DJ Alyson Alonzo and a spooky vendor market offering Tarot card readings and handmade clothing. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7-10 p.m. The bar will offer cocktail specials for those of age.in Boerne will host a free Trunk-or-Treat event Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m., featuring a spooky vendor market, costume contest, themed food and drinks and a set by DJ Boerne Young Life.is throwing a hybrid Second Anniversary and Halloween Party on Sat., Oct. 29 from 6 p.m.-midnight, replete with steamed buns, dumplings and wings — plus sake mixed-drinks and beer. The celebration also will include raffle tickets, surprise dishes and music from local DJs. Tickets — which run from $35-$50 — are available on restaurant's website.will host a free Tack-Or-Treat event with pony rides, food vendors, costume contests for human guests — and horses. Also included in the fun are a horsey photo booth and hay rides. The event will happen Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m.