These San Antonio businesses are holding family-friendly Halloween events

The gatherings range from costume contests and scary vendor markets to a hay ride.

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 12:00 pm

Dog & Pony will hold a free Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 27. - Courtesy Photo Dog & Pony
Courtesy Photo Dog & Pony
Dog & Pony will hold a free Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 27.
Halloween can turn into a drag when you can't find anything fun, safe and free to do with the kids.

To narrow things down for San Antonio parents already contending with plenty of seasonal diversions, we dug up these family-friendly events local establishments are staging over the next few days.

The Good Kind will welcome families for a free event with a costume contest, music from DJ Alyson Alonzo and a spooky vendor market offering Tarot card readings and handmade clothing. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7-10 p.m. The bar will offer cocktail specials for those of age. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

DJ Alyson Alonzo will provide tunes for The Good Kind's Oct. 29 Halloween party. - Instagram / alyson.alonzo
Instagram / alyson.alonzo
DJ Alyson Alonzo will provide tunes for The Good Kind's Oct. 29 Halloween party.
Dog & Pony in Boerne will host a free Trunk-or-Treat event Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m., featuring a spooky vendor market, costume contest, themed food and drinks and a set by DJ Boerne Young Life. 1481 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.

Ming's is throwing a hybrid Second Anniversary and Halloween Party on Sat., Oct. 29 from 6 p.m.-midnight, replete with steamed buns, dumplings and wings — plus sake mixed-drinks and beer. The celebration also will include raffle tickets, surprise dishes and music from local DJs. Tickets — which run from $35-$50 — are available on restaurant's website. 914 E. Elmira St., (210) 600-4083, mingsthing.com.

Mings' Shrimp Spring Rolls will be available at the restaurant's Halloween party. - Instagram / mingsthing
Instagram / mingsthing
Mings' Shrimp Spring Rolls will be available at the restaurant's Halloween party.
C&C Stables will host a free Tack-Or-Treat event with pony rides, food vendors, costume contests for human guests — and horses. Also included in the fun are a horsey photo booth and hay rides. The event will happen Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. 12120 W. Schaefer Road, Cibolo, (210) 923-9724, candcstablestx.business.site.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Arts Slideshows

Hello Tallulah 1912 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 286-8146, hellotallulah.com This adorable, colorful shop run is home to a plethora of vintage treasures. The store specializes in vintage party dresses, but also features an array of other items, including furniture, art and jewelry. Photo via Instagram / hello_tallulah

26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Alamo Heights High School Your name may not be Biff or Muffy, but to many folks, it may as well be.

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less

