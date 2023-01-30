Twitter users say ex-Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo almost let racial slur slip during AFC game

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Bigcats lair Twitter users are giving former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo mixed reviews as an announcer.

Twitter are accusing CBS broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo of nearly letting a racial slur fly during Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.The sports Twittersphere latched onto Romo's discussion of a first-down play in which Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco evaded three Bengals defensive players, all of whom are Black.“The extra yards. The tough yards. The finish on the play," Romo effused about the Pacheco's run. "Right there you got three ni– ... talked about this. The best tackling team. They don’t miss tackles. And that could be the difference.”Soon after, sports fans on Twitter asked others if they also heard what some interpreted as something that could have become the announcer gaffe of the century. Even former NFL superstar and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe weighed in."It's [TV]. You get hyped and forget sometimes where you are," Sharpe tweeted."Who do you say the N word [to] on the reg to feel so comfortable almost saying on national TV?!" Twitter user @MaseSkyWalker21 asked."Anyone else hear Tony Romo almost say the n word there," Twitter user @XanJackson47 inquired.Neither CBS nor Romo has publicly commented on what he said on the mic.Even ignoring whether Romo stopped short of using an on-air slur, many spectators of Sunday night’s AFC championship said they've had enough of the former Cowboy as an announcer."Tony Romo went from 'insightful, predictive announcer' to 'Bob Saget narrating America's Home Videos" in two years," NFL writer Christian D'Andrea tweeted."Tony Romo is so good at ruining moments in game. Elite at it," Boston sports journalist George Balekji fired off. "Really have to wonder what a Jim Nantz booth would be like without it."The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 in the tightly contested game. The Chiefs will take on the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Feb. 12.