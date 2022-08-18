U.S. Postal Service debuts new stamps featuring mariachi musicians

Each of the five new stamps features a musician, playing one of five iconic mariachi instruments: guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin and trumpet.

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge The U.S. Postal Service debuted the stamps at a ceremony in Albuquerque. - Photo Courtesy U.S. Postal Service
Photo Courtesy U.S. Postal Service
The U.S. Postal Service debuted the stamps at a ceremony in Albuquerque.
For the first time in U.S. Postal Service history, a new collection of postage stamps boasts vibrant designs of mariachi musicians in traditional Charro outfits, a genre that the government entity says is an “integral element of Mexican American culture.”

Each of the five new stamps features a musician, playing one of five iconic mariachi instruments: guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin and trumpet. The geometric shapes in the background of each stamp are a nod to Mexican villages, where mariachi music originated — and stamp designer Rafael López spent his childhood.

“Growing up, I remember nostalgic weekends listening to the uniquely Mexican sound of mariachi music in Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City,” López said in a release. “Mariachi music is an emblem of Mexican cultural heritage with roots in the United States and followers around the globe and I’m excited and honored to share the vibrant spirit of this music with these stamps.”

The stamps are available now at local post offices and on the U.S. Postal Service website.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Lourdes Grotto Replica, La Grange 936 FM 2436, La Grange, roadsideamerica.com Transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Europe at this Texas version of the grotto at Lourdes, France. Photo via Instagram / georcuzzi

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Lourdes Grotto Replica, La Grange 936 FM 2436, La Grange, roadsideamerica.com Transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Europe at this Texas version of the grotto at Lourdes, France. Photo via Instagram / georcuzzi

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Lourdes Grotto Replica, La Grange 936 FM 2436, La Grange, roadsideamerica.com Transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Europe at this Texas version of the grotto at Lourdes, France. Photo via Instagram / georcuzzi

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Trending

San Antonio Spurs release 2022-2023 schedule, including Mexico City and Austin games

By Michael Karlis

The decision by the Spurs to play four home games outside of the AT&T Center led fans to speculate that the might be considering a relocation.

Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

Comedian and social media personality Desi Banks stops in at LOL Comedy Club this weekend

By Mike McMahan

Last year, Banks appeared in the film Haunted Trail, directed by Robin Givens.

San Antonio grappler Thunder Rosa and Mission Pro Wrestling are leveling the playing field

By M. Brianna Stallings

Despite her own auspicious career, Cervantes didn't become a pro wrestling fan herself until her 20s. Thunder Rosa made her wrestling debut in 2014.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs release 2022-2023 schedule, including Mexico City and Austin games

By Michael Karlis

The decision by the Spurs to play four home games outside of the AT&T Center led fans to speculate that the might be considering a relocation.

Briscoe Western Art Museum's Summer Film Series closes out with screening of Wind River

By Kiko Martinez

Jeremy Renner plays Cory Lambert, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent who discovers the body of an 18-year-old girl on Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation.

Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

San Antonio grappler Thunder Rosa and Mission Pro Wrestling are leveling the playing field

By M. Brianna Stallings

Despite her own auspicious career, Cervantes didn't become a pro wrestling fan herself until her 20s. Thunder Rosa made her wrestling debut in 2014.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us