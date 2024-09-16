TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

UT San Antonio got $1.6 million to get its ass kicked by Texas Longhorns

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor told reporters after the loss that the Roadrunners are a 'work in progress.'

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 1:14 pm

UTSA's football program is also expected to take on the UT Longhorns in Austin during the 2026, 2028 and 2030 seasons.
Shutterstock / University of College
UTSA's football program is also expected to take on the UT Longhorns in Austin during the 2026, 2028 and 2030 seasons.
The UTSA Roadrunners got a $1.6 million payout to participate in the Saturday's game that resulted in a 56-7 trouncing by the University of Texas, San Antonio sports blogger JJ Perez reported.

What's more, Meep Meep Nation can expect to keep getting pulverized by No. 1 Texas for the next six years, according to details shared by Perez.

According to a contract between Texas and UTSA, the Roadrunners also will take on the Longhorns in Austin during the 2026, 2028 and 2030 seasons. For those games — and probable losses — UTSA will receive $1.7, $1.8 and $1.9 million, respectively.
Paying a team to come and play doesn't always guarantee a win, however.

In the first week of the 2024 college football season, UTSA paid Kennesaw State roughly $500,000 to come loose at the Alamodome. Although UTSA eked out a 28-16 victory, Kennesaw State came within a touchdown of tying the game with 9 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Indeed, it's been a tough start to the season for the 1-2 Roadrunners, whom analysts initially expected to be among the top teams in the American Athletic Conference.

Following the painful goring by the Longhorns — which came a week after a 49-10 loss to Texas State — UTSA Head coach Jeff Traylor told reporters the current Roadrunners team is a "work in progress."

"We still believe in what we can do," Traylor said. "As a matter of fact, we know we're going to do it. We just don't know when. But we know we're going to do it."

It sounds like Traylor has concepts of a plan.

UTSA will next take on Houston Christian University Huskies this Saturday at the Alamodome. Tickets are on sale and start at $8.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

