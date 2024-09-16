UT San Antonio got $1.6 million to get its ass kicked by Texas Longhorns

What's more, Meep Meep Nation can expect to keep getting pulverized by No. 1 Texas for the next six years, according to details shared by Perez.
According to a contract between Texas and UTSA, the Roadrunners also will take on the Longhorns in Austin during the 2026, 2028 and 2030 seasons. For those games — and probable losses — UTSA will receive $1.7, $1.8 and $1.9 million, respectively.
Paying a team to come and play doesn't always guarantee a win, however.
The guarantee payout for @UTSAFTBL playing at Texas this week is $1.6. million. That is the largest guarantee in UTSA history. @UTSAinsiders | https://t.co/unMQX4gpsq pic.twitter.com/Ct6V4Ddxvp— JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) September 13, 2024
In the first week of the 2024 college football season, UTSA paid Kennesaw State roughly $500,000 to come loose at the Alamodome. Although UTSA eked out a 28-16 victory, Kennesaw State came within a touchdown of tying the game with 9 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Indeed, it's been a tough start to the season for the 1-2 Roadrunners, whom analysts initially expected to be among the top teams in the American Athletic Conference.
Following the painful goring by the Longhorns — which came a week after a 49-10 loss to Texas State — UTSA Head coach Jeff Traylor told reporters the current Roadrunners team is a "work in progress."
"We still believe in what we can do," Traylor said. "As a matter of fact, we know we're going to do it. We just don't know when. But we know we're going to do it."
It sounds like Traylor has concepts of a plan.
UTSA will next take on Houston Christian University Huskies this Saturday at the Alamodome. Tickets are on sale and start at $8.
