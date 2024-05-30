UTSA offering public one last chance to visit original Institute of Texan Cultures site

click to enlarge UTSA Libraries Digital Collections / San Antonio Fair, Inc. Records, MS 031 The Institute of Texan Cultures, which was built as part of HemisFair '68, is shown off on this vintage postcard.

Those who want to experience the history-packed Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) before it leaves its original downtown site have one more chance.

The University of Texas at San Antonio, which serves as custodian for the 56-year-old museum, will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to give visitors once more chance to tour the site, which was built as part of HemisFair in 1968.



"Join us for an open house with opportunities for memory sharing and building excitement for the museum’s next chapter," reads the online invitation. "The future looks bright," trumpets the otherwise vague announcement, which includes the image of a neon Texas flag.



UTSA plans to relocate the ITC to Frost Tower as it finalizes a permanent home for the museum and its extensive collection of Texana. The move precedes the likely demolition of the old ITC structure, which would free up space for a new downtown Spurs arena.



The 180,000-square-foot museum, built to showcase the diversity of Lone Star State cultures, is in need of expensive repairs and has faced dwindling attendance. Faced with repair costs officials said would exceed the cost of building a new structure from the ground up, UTSA officials have spent the past three years talking with the public about a relocation.



Starting in early 2025, the ITC will host rotating exhibits in Frost Tower starting early next year. It's expected to relocate into a larger permanent home by 2030, according to UTSA officials.