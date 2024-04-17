San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

click to enlarge
An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment confirmed, albeit accidentally, that the Silver and Black are in active talks with city officials and the University of Texas at San Antonio to build a new arena at the former site of the Texas Institute of Culture at Hemisfair, the Express-News reports
The revelation came after the daily filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking communication between the three parties regarding the downtown property located at 801 E Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.
UTSA announced earlier this month it was vacating the property
and relocating the Institute of Texas Cultures, freeing up substantial real estate downtown.
In a rebuttal to the daily’s FOIA request, SS&E argued that it should not be forced to disclose the requested documents because they regard the “possible purchase, lease, and/or development of real property” that “has not been publicly disclosed.”
“Prematurely disclosing the location of these properties will adversely affect all parties’ planning and negotiating positions,” SS&E added, according to the Express-News.
Remember, the Express-News
only requested information specific to the property at 801 E. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., suggesting that SS&E official admitted in their rebuttal that the NBA franchise is actively in talks regarding the downtown property.
The apparent confirmation of the Spurs’ plans for a downtown arena comes after months of speculation that the Silver and Black are considering a move to Hemisfair after playing for more than two decades at the aging Frost Bank Center on the East Side.
Veteran San Antonio political strategist Christian Archer told the Current
last week that the topic of a Spurs downtown relocation isn’t likely to go anywhere anytime soon. Indeed, it's likely to be a major talking point in the 2025 mayoral elections.
“Arenas cost a lot of money,” Archer said. “And keeping the Spurs in San Antonio and how you’re going to deal with that will be a part of this election.”
With the two newest NBA arenas — the Chase Center in San Francisco and Milwaukee’s Fiserv Arena — both costing over $1 billion to build
, it’s yet to be seen what San Antonio voters’ appetite is for public cash flowing into such an endeavor.
