‘World’s first water coaster for kids’ will open at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels next year

The Bow Wow Blaster will be located in a new kids’ area called Schatze’s Storybrook Park.

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge A rendering shows the new children's area Schlitterbahn New Braunfels plans to open in time for the 2024 season. - Courtesy Photo / Schlitterbahn New Braunfels
Courtesy Photo / Schlitterbahn New Braunfels
A rendering shows the new children's area Schlitterbahn New Braunfels plans to open in time for the 2024 season.
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels next year will open the Bow Wow Blaster, a ride that park officials are calling the “world’s first water coaster for kids."

A pint-sized version of the Schlitterbahn's Master Blaster, the new ride will be housed in a new kids’ area called Schatze’s Storybrook Park. The addition will feature multiple water slides plus more than 70 water features, spray toys, splash pads and shaded areas, according to officials. It also will include a 1,200-gallon tipping water bucket.

“We are known as a water park that introduces first-of-its-kind attractions, and with the addition of the world’s first water coaster for kids and Schatze’s Storybrook Park in 2024, the tradition of families making lifelong memories in New Braunfels will continue for many years to come,” Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts Vice President Darren Hill said.

Schlitterbahn is located at 400 N. Liberty Ave. in New Braunfels.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

