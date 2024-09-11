TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Yellowstone prequel 1923 still seeking extras for San Antonio shoot

Background actors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for a 12-hour shoot on Monday, Sept. 23.

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is shooting in San Antonio until the end of the month.
IMDB / 1923
The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is shooting in San Antonio until the end of the month.
Yellowstone prequel 1923 is shooting in San Antonio until the end of the month, and the series is urgently seeking background actors.

Legacy Casting posted on Facebook this Wednesday that the extras are needed on Monday, Sept. 23, for a full 12-hour day of shooting. Shooting is likely to start around 5 a.m., according to the post.

Those interested must submit an application or email Legacy Casting at [email protected]. Background actors also must go to Austin for their costume fitting. The sooner the trip to Austin, the better, the post adds, noting that pants and dress sizes are limited.

No details on payment are included in the post.

Shooting is already underway in downtown San Antonio for the second season of the Paramount+ series 1923, resulting in road closures. The series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, follows a family through the hardships of the Great Depression and Prohibition.

